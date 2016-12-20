Ceelo’s Alter Ego is Half the Size with Twice the Profanity

By Amanda Wicks

“I am so sick of being modest,” CeeLo Green says in the opening minutes of his new song, “F— Me, I’m Famous.” It’s a far cry from his 2010 hit, “F— You,” when he sang about an ex who double crossed him, But things have clearly changed over the last six years.

“F— Me, I’m Famous” arrives under the name “Gnarly Davidson,” which appears to be his new alter ego, and a nod to his other musical project with producer Danger Mouse, Gnarls Barkley.

Green doesn’t show up in the video. Instead, “Gnarly Davidson” roams a bouncing pool party and lip-syncs to the lyrics. Dressed like a rock star, Gnarly exudes swagger and confidence as he provides his female attendees with one option if they’re looking to go home with someone that night.

Even though Green stays out of the visual, it looks as though he attended the shoot. At various points, the camera focuses on a pixelated figure in the background that looks mighty similar to Green.

Watch the explicit video on Radio.com.