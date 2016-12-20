Haim to Fans: ‘You Don’t Even Know What’s Coming for You’

By Amanda Wicks

Haim’s sophomore album will arrive in summer 2017, and the sisters are already excited about sharing their new music with fans. They opened up to EW about what fans can expect. Hint: The unexpected.

Related: Haim Cancel European Tour to Finish Sophomore Album

To write the follow-up to 2013’s Days Are Gone, Danielle, Este and Alana headed back to their family living room where it all started. As their new music unfolded, they felt drawn to incorporate different musical choices. “I played a fretless five-string [bass], and I haven’t played a fretless five-string since I was a 12-year-old listening to Korn,” Este said. Besides the three sisters, outside collaborators included Days Are Gone producer Ariel Rechtshaid and Rostam Batmanglij, formerly of Vampire Weekend.

Writing their sophomore album may have taken a long time due to the sisters’ perfectionism, but now they’re looking forward to getting back out in 2017. “We’re super excited for the next chapter, to just tour our hearts out and really hit the ground running in 2017,” Alana said.

Este left fans with the biggest teasing hint of all. “You don’t even know what’s coming for you,” she said. “I’m warning you. You. Don’t. Even. Know.”