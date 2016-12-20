Sleigh Bells Announce Spring 2017 Tour

By Radio.com Staff

Sleigh Bells have announced their 2017 headlining tour dates in which they’ll support their new release, Jessica Rabbit. Named after the curvy character in Who Censored Roger Rabbit and its 1988 film counterpart, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, the Brooklyn duo’s somewhat short 43 minute album hit stores in November.

Related: K.Flay Announces 2017 Tour Dates

The band will hit the road in February, beginning their trek in Germany, wrapping up at the end of March stateside in Anaheim, CA.

Sleigh Bells Tour Dates

2/13 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

2/14 – Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord

2/15 – Paris, France @ Nouveau Casino

2/17 – Reykjavik, Iceland @ Sonar Reykjavik

2/19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s

2/21 – Manchester, England @ Gorilla

2/22 – London, England @ Electric Ballroom

3/1 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

3/2 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

3/4 – Okeechobee, Florida @ Okeechobee Fest

3/5 – Tallahassee, Florida @ Side Bar

3/7 – Birmingham, Alabama @ The Saturn

3/8 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

3/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku Festival

3/11 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

3/17 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

3/18 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

3/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

3/21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

3/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave II

3/24 – Denver, CO @ Gothic

3/25 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

3/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

3/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

3/29 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues