Black Veil Brides Release New Song ‘The Outsider’

By Radio.com Staff

Black Veil Brides have released a new song titled “The Outsider.”

The track is first cut from the band’s highly anticipated fifth studio album. It is the band’s first new music since 2014’s self-titled effort. Singer Andy Biersack tells Alternative Press that the band “are in the mixing stages of the record,” there is currently no release date.

Check out the latest from Black Veil Brides below.