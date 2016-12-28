deadmau5 Clowns Marshmello With New T-Shirt

By Radio.com Staff

It’s no secret that deadmau5 has had it up to here with the anonymous masked DJ known as Marshmello. deadmau5 (real name Joel Zimmerman) has been vocal about his distaste for being the subject of so many of Marshmello’s social media, believing that the helmeted DJ is attempting to glean some notoriety just by associating himself with Zimmerman.

Related: deadmau5 Shows Off Insane New Electronic DJ Booth

In May Zimmerman tweeted “@marshmellomusic yes. ok. we get it. dotcom wasn’t working. you put a bucket on your head and mention me weekly. winning formula.” Zimmerman later deleted the tweet, realizing he’d given Marshmello what he wanted. More publicity. Then in November, Marshmello included a deadmau5 look-alike (with the addition of third ear atop his mau5head). Again, Zimmerman was not pleased. Despite that fact that the video had already amassed over 2 million views, Marshmello removed the deadmau5 cameo and re-uploaded the video.

The day after Christmas, Deadmau5 showed off the latest addition to his t-shirt collection.

No comment A photo posted by deadmau5 (@deadmau5) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:30pm PST