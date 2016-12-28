Pearl Jam Donate Money to Family Who Saved Eddie Vedder’s Life

By Amanda Wicks

Eddie Vedder didn’t just help a family who was having difficulty affording Christmas this year, he also found a way to give back to a man who saved his life more than a decade ago.

Over ten years ago, Vedder was involved in a boating accident in Hawaii when he and several friends attempted to navigate the tricky and at times treacherous Pailolo Channel. Their craft overturned, leaving Vedder and two female friends stranded until Ashley Baxter and her father Keith spotted and rescued them.

Well, cut to present day, when Keith unfortunately experienced a horrible boating accident himself. His leg was nearly sliced off at the calf, and has since developed a bad infection. Ashley serendipitously ran into one of the women she helped rescue years earlier following the incident, and after hearing about the family’s terrible story, the woman began a GoFundMe page to help pay Keith’s medical bills.

The page raised $70,000, which Pearl Jam matched, thus bringing the grand total up to $140,000 (via The Inertia). It’s the perfect holiday story to quiet even the meanest Grinch.