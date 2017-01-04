Bon Iver Cancels European Tour

By Robyn Collins

Bon Iver has canceled a run of European tour dates scheduled to being later this month in France.

Principal Justin Vernon has also canceled an appearance on the NPR program A Prairie Home Companion slated for January 14th.

The group cited “personal reasons” in a tweet from their official account.

It remains to be seen if Bon Iver will be able to perform at their recently announced 2017 Coachella date.

