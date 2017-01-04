Sleater-Kinney to Release their First Ever Live Album

By Robyn Collins
Sleater-Kinney will drop their first live record, Live In Paris, on January 27.
The album was recorded March 20, 2015 at the historic La Cigale theater in Paris, France, when the indie-rockers were touring to support their eighth album and first in nearly a decade, No Cities To Love.
The lineup featured guitarists/vocalists Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein (also of Portlandia fame) and drummer Janet Weiss.
It's Official: 2017 begins w/@Sleater_Kinney: 'Live In Paris' (out Jan 27). See/Hear "Surface Envy" and preorder at… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Sub Pop Records (@subpop) January 03, 2017
Check out fan-filmed video of the Live In Paris track “Surface Envy” below:
Live In Paris tracklist
1. Price Tag
2. Oh!
3. What’s Mine Is Yours
4. A New Wave
5. Start Together
6. No Cities To Love
7. Surface Envy
8. I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone
9. Turn It On
10. Entertain
11. Jumpers
12. Dig Me Out
13. Modern Girl
