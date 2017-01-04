The xx Send Fans Tickets for North American Tour

The band employed the same strategy for its European tour. January 4, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: The xx

By Robyn Collins

The xx have announced their upcoming tour by mailing out free tickets to select fans. The band teased their currently running European tour last year, using the same strategy.

So far, U.S. destinations revealed include Dallas, TX, Portland, OR, and Philadelphia, PA.

Related: The xx Announce New Album ‘I See You’

Check out this sneak peek from the band’s upcoming record, I See You, which hits stores January 13.

'Say Something Loving' a song from our new album, out in the world now! xx The xx

A photo posted by The xx (@thexx) on

The xx showed some American love in this video snippet, filmed in Marfa, Texas.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From HFS at 104.9 - Baltimore's Rock Alternative

HFS Contests!
Sign Up!

Listen Live