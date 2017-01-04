The xx Send Fans Tickets for North American Tour

By Robyn Collins
The xx have announced their upcoming tour by mailing out free tickets to select fans. The band teased their currently running European tour last year, using the same strategy.
So far, U.S. destinations revealed include Dallas, TX, Portland, OR, and Philadelphia, PA.
Related: The xx Announce New Album ‘I See You’
I just got a free 7" and tickets to see The xx in Portland in the mail?? https://t.co/m2hC5HUFDI—
❄️ SNOWCRU ❄️ (@Burdmew) January 03, 2017
Alex got this in the mail with his vinyl for being one of the first people to order their new album and we are SHOO… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
trevor (@im_not_amish) January 03, 2017
Check out this sneak peek from the band’s upcoming record, I See You, which hits stores January 13.
The xx showed some American love in this video snippet, filmed in Marfa, Texas.
Today we get to share our new video for ‘On Hold’ with you! The video is directed by the brilliant Alasdair McLellan, whose work we all adore... It was filmed in Marfa, Texas, a very special place to us, where we wrote and recorded some of our new album. We have a lot of love and respect for the people of the USA, having played hundreds of shows across the country over the past years. We hope this video reflects just some of the warmth and acceptance we have encountered there. Watch it via the link in our bio. xx The xx
Comments are closed.