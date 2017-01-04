U2 to Play Special ‘Joshua Tree’ Rose Bowl Show: Report

By Radio.com Staff

U2 wished fans a Merry Christmas last week and in their quirky holiday video message the band eluded to a series of special 30th anniversary Joshua Tree shows.

“Next year’s gonna be a big year for the U2 group,” Bono said in the video message. “We have Songs of Experience coming… and to honor the 30th anniversary of Joshua Tree, we have some very special shows. Very special,” he said. It now appears we may see the band reveal significant news about these shows as soon as next week.

Today, fan site AtU2.com is reporting that U2 and concert promoter Live Nation will partner for a joint announcement Monday, January 9. If the news is accurate, U2 will announce a show on May 20, 2017 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Reports also indicate tickets could go on sale Tuesday, January 17.

With over 25 million albums sold, The Joshua Tree is widely recognized as the album that turned U2 into superstars. In 2014, the US Library of Congress selected the album to be preserved in the National Recording Registry. “These recordings represent an important part of America’s culture and history,” said Librarian of Congress James H. Billington in a statement.