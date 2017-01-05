The xx Announce 2017 World Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

The xx have announced a massive world tour.

The run kicks off on February 8th in Stockholm and will make its way to North America in April beginning with a performance at Coachella.

The group will be touring in support of their new album I See You which will be released on January 13th.

Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below.

February 8 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet

February 10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Forum

February 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

February 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

February 14 – Paris, France @ Zénith

February 15 – Paris, France @ Zénith

February 17 – Strasbourg, France @ Zénith

February 18 – Basel, Switzerland @ St. Jakobshalle

February 20 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

February 21 – Lyon, France @ Halle Tony Garnier

February 23 – Vienna, Austria @ Marx Halle

February 24 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

February 25 – Berlin, Germany @ Arena

February 26 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

February 28 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

March 1 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

March 2 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

March 4 – Nottingham, England @ Motorpaint Arena

March 5 – Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo Manchester

March 6 – Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo Manchester

March 8 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

March 9 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

March 10 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

March 11 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

March 13 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

March 14 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

March 15 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

March 17 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpaint Arena

March 23-25 — Bogota, Colombia @ Festival Estereo Picnic

March 25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza

March 31 – San Isidro, Argentina @ Lollapalooza

April 1 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza

April 14 – Indio, California @ Coachella

April 15 – San Francisco, California @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 19 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Mesa Amphitheatre

April 21 – Indio, California @ Coachella

April 23 – Portland, Oregon @ Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum

April 24 – Seattle, Washington @ WaMu Theater

April 25 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Thunderbird Arena at UBC

April 28 – St. Paul, Minnesota @ The Palace Theatre

April 29 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ The Eagles Ballroom

May 1 – Chicago, Illinois @ Aragon Ballroom

May 2 – Detroit, Michigan @ The Masonic Temple Detroit

May 3 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion

May 5 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

May 6 – Columbia, Maryland @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 8 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

May 9 – Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center

May 10 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 14 – Raleigh, North Carolina @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

May 16 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Stage AE

May 17 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

May 19 – New York, New York @ Forest Hills Stadium

May 23 – Toronto, Ontario @ Echo Beach

May 24 – Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

May 26 – Portland, Maine @ Thompson’s Point