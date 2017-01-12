Cage the Elephant Release Tormented ‘Cold Cold Cold’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Cage the Elephant’s Matthew Shultz took on a directorial role for the band’s latest video, “Cold Cold Cold.”

The visual harkens back to the 1960s. It focuses on a young man entering a psychiatric hospital and the strange, almost disturbing, scenes he witnesses and experiences. The visual flashes from black and white to shades of red, hinting at the emotions existent underneath the drug cocktail the hospital uses to quiet his mind.

“I think we’re all very prone to subscribe to a safe, surface level pursuit of happiness, keeping our adversities out of sight out of mind, in a way,” Shultz told Rolling Stone. “We try to fix ourselves to fit into the social norm, and it is so easy to forget that in one way or another, the broken hearted are the beautiful ones.”

Warning: This video contains beheading imagery that could be disturbing to sensitive or younger viewers.