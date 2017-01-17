Skrillex Rejoins from First to Last for New Song ‘Make War’

Skrillex has reunited with his former punk rock outfit From First to Last for an aggressive new song called “Make War.”

This marks the first time the producer, who fronted the band from 2004-2007, has teamed up with From First to Last in a decade. Skrillex is featured on lead vocals and also produced the song.

“Make War” was released on Sunday (Jan. 15) and includes fast paced guitar riffs and the former singer’s familiar aggressive vocals. Listen to “Make War” below.

Skrillex joined From First to Last when he was 16. His final recording with the band was 2006’s Heroine.

