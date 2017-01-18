The xx Perform Songs from ‘I See You’ on Fallon

By Hayden Wright
The xx have been making the rounds to promote their excellent new album I See You, and graced The Tonight Show on Tuesday with two tracks. They performed “Lips” and “Say Something Loving” before Jimmy Fallon’s studio audience: The former was broadcast on TV and the latter was shared as a web exclusive. The xx are fresh from their debut appearance on Saturday Night Live, so the alt-pop mainstays are enjoying a bigger platform than ever.
Watch “Lips” here:
And watch “Say Something Loving” here:
