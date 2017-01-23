Portugal The Man Announced U.S. Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Portugal. The Man have announced a set of new tour dates, which will see the Portland band playing some of the largest shows to date including New York City’s Terminal 5, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium, Denver’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre & the Edgefield in their hometown of Portland, OR. Local Natives and Car Seat Headrest will join the band on select dates of the tour, with additional dates to be announced soon.

Related: The 1975 Announce 2017 Tour Dates

Pre-sale tickets will be available Tuesday, January 24 at 10:00am local time whereas tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00am local time on Friday, January 27 via Ticketmaster.

6/6 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

6/18 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Local Natives and Car Seat Headrest

7/22 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield

7/28 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre: Berkeley with Local Natives

7/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium