Arcade Fire Preview Documentary Concert Film

By Amanda Wicks

Arcade Fire released a new song benefitting the ACLU last week, and this week they’re back to preview their upcoming documentary and concert film, The Reflektor Tapes/ Live at Earls Court.

The band shared not one but two performances from that project, including “Rebellion (Lies)” and “The Suburbs.” Oscillating between color and black & white shots, “Rebellion (Lies)” finds Arcade Fire putting all their energy into the performance. Win Butler wears an embellished black and white suit, and dons a painted black mask to give him an aesthetic superhero edge.

The Reflektor Tapes/ Live at Earls Court combines a documentary filmed in 2015 with a concert film shot during a 2014 London performance. The two-disc DVD and Blu-ray will be available January 27th.