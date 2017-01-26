The Head and the Heart Debut ‘Rhythm & Blues’ Video

By Radio.com Staff

The Head and the Heart have debuted a new music video for their current single “Rhythm & Blues.”

Related: The Head and the Heart Go California on ‘Signs of Light’

According to a press release, the concept for the video came from piano player Kenny Hensley and is informed by the 90s music videos the band grew up watching.

“After going nostalgic and sentimental for the ‘All We Ever Knew’ video, we decided to team up with the great director, Michael Reich, for ‘Rhythm & Blues.'” said the band. “Michael ended up creating something truly weird, inspiring and ultimately, very US.”

The resulting clip features the band rocking out on a surreal talent show stage with a sparse group of diverse characters populating the audience.

Check out the latest from The Head and the Heart below.