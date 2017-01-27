Arcade Fire Drop New Versions of Mavis Staples Collaboration

There are now two more recordings of "I Give You Power" available. January 27, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: Arcade Fire, Mavis Staples

By Robyn Collins

Arcade Fire have posted two new versions of “I Give You Power,” the collaboration they recorded with Mavis Staples supporting the American Civil Liberties Union.

Related: Arcade Fire Preview Documentary Concert Film

Check out the “Broken Speaker Mix” and the instrumental version of, “I Give You Power.”

In an interview with Apple’s Zane Lowe, Win Butler said of the collaboration, “Mavis Staples is one of my favorite people on Earth and I’ve been fortunate enough to sing with her a couple times, and we just have a really beautiful relationship with her as a band,” he said. “We’re just really honored to sing with her.”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From HFS at 104.9 - Baltimore's Rock Alternative

HFS Contests!
Sign Up!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live