Firefly Is The First Ever ‘Fan-Curated’ Music Festival

Firefly Music Festival is back in 2017, bigger than ever! The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper and Bob Dylan will all take the stage this summer’s Firefly Music Festival as headliners.

Neci spoke to Creative Programming and Talent Director, Christiane Pheil from the Firefly crew about how this year’s festival is different from the rest.

RELATED: The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots Highlight Firefly 2017 Lineup

“In December, we made the decision to convert the entire Firefly experience into what we were calling the ‘fan curated experience,’ so we became the first ever fan curated music festival. Everything from the lineup to the on site experience: what attractions you want to see, what merchandise designs you want to see…we’re going to poll our fans and make our decisions based on what they want,” said Christiane.

Tune in below to hear about everything from “glamping” to how they decide on the lineup.

The festival will take place June 15-18 at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway in Dover, DE.