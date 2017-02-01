Yelawolf is Making His Own Bullet-Grazed Hoodies

By Hayden Wright

Rapper Yelawolf has a bad idea for Valentine’s Day: To show your loved one you care, buy a hoodie with a bullet hole through the center. He’s calling the charming garments “Shot Through the Heart” and he’s shooting the bullets with some friends’ help. Yelawolf posted an Instagram video of his pal prepping the hoodies for sale and it doesn’t strike a very romantic tone.

“‘shot through the heart’ Jovi black heart hoodies for 12 select people just in time for Valentines Day .. thanks @ilovelb4l for the hands on help bud,” he wrote.

It seems the hoodies will be available in a limited run. Yela was sure to tag the fashions “trailerparkcouture,” “slumerican” and “ghetto cowboy.”

See Yelawolf’s creative process here: