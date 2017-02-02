Cold War Kids Return with ‘Love is Mystical’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Cold War Kids are back with a new single and music video, “Love is Mystical.” The track appears on their forthcoming sixth studio album, L.A. Divine.

Related: Cold War Kids Announce 2017 Tour Dates

For the video, Cold War Kids filmed at St. Vincent Court in Los Angeles, which gives off a hip European vibe. The video begins with a group of people dressed in white t-shirts surrounding the band. Everybody walks backward as the footage rolls in reverse, but once Cold War Kids take up their instruments, time’s movement rights itself and people begin making out with one another. “Love is mystical, love will break the chains/ You might feel invincible, you might be afraid/ Light in darkness will show you the way/ Give you the power to believe again,” Nathan Willett sings on the chorus.

Willett says about the song, “It’s about supernatural love—looking for inspiration and meaning, surrendering to feeling, love calling out your name and that journey we must go on to find it.”

L.A. Divine arrives April 7th.