Zac Farro Rejoins Paramore for Good?

By Radio.com Staff

Paramore is welcoming back Zac Farro in a fun way.

The band celebrated the return of their original drummer with the release of a special t-shirt featuring Farro as a baby. “I’m back,” read a message across the bands’ socials. Fans knew Farro was playing on the band’s new album, but this latest move seems to indicate the situation is more permanent. Farro held percussion duties for the band from 2004-2010 and returned in 2016 to lend a hand with studio production.

Paramore have been teasing studio pics for a quite some time, hopefully, this is further evidence that new music is coming soon.

I'm Back - paramore.net