Deftones, Rise Against Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Annie Reuter

Summer of 2017 is shaping to be an extensive touring season. On Monday (February 6) Deftones and Rise Against have announced that they will join forces for a co-headlining tour in 2017.

Their extensive tour will kick off on June 9 in Chicago, Ill. at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island and run through July 9. The tour will include stops in Las Vegas, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Miami, among other cities.

“Every once in awhile you get to share the stage with a band so powerful they make you work harder. After conspiring for years, we’re excited to finally share the road with such an epic band. We can’t wait to put Deftones and Rise Against fans under the same roof in 2017,” said Rise Against in a press release.

Tickets go on sale on February 10, at 10:00 AM local time.



Deftones and Rise Against North American Co-Headline Tour Dates:

June 9 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 10 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Theater at Freedom Hill

June 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 13 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

June 16 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

June 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

June 18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 22 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 23 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

June 24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

June 26 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 27 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

June 28 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

June 30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

July 3 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 6 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

July 7 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre

July 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

July 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion