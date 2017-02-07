Taking Back Sunday Share Bloody ‘Call Come Running’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Taking Back Sunday premiered their new music video for “Call Come Running” today (February 7th).

Related: Taking Back Sunday’s Adam Lazzara Reveals the Secrets of ‘Tidal Wave’

It marks the band’s most personal visual to date, and focuses on lead singer Adam Lazzara after a bloody car accident. As he runs–and sometimes crawls–down the street looking for help, he encounters several people who keep on walking. But one old man, Lazzara’s father in real life, offers him assistance and helps him wash away his wounds. What begins as a bath turns into a baptism, and Lazzara emerges from a body of water to be reunited with his family.

“Just like with any of the other records…it’s always just been this autobiographical thing, and things are winding down,” Lazzara told Paper Magazine. “For a long time we were just like very much the band and the music was our lives. I know at least for me that was everything revolved around just ever since I was a teenager…I think [this album]’s just a product of growing up a little more.”

“Call Come Running” appears on Taking Back Sunday’s seventh studio album Tidal Wave.