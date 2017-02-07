Tom DeLonge Announces First Installment of Investigative UFO Series

By Amanda Wicks

Tom DeLonge returns in March with the first of a three-part non-fiction series investigating UFOs, Sekret Machines: GODS.

Related: Tom DeLonge will Direct Sci-Fi Film, ‘Strange Times’

Sekret Machines: GODS compiles information from engineers, intelligence officers and scientists to unearth the ongoing UFO phenomenon and will include a foreword by renowned scientist and author Dr. Jacques Vallee. DeLonge co-wrote the book with author Peter Levenda.

“Peter Levenda is more than an academic and researcher, he’s a gifted communicator,” DeLonge said in a statement. “People will never know how much his early thoughts mattered in the Sekret Machines adventure. It was his ability to frame an esoteric thesis that gave me the ammunition to speak clearly on the subject matter, and that got me in the door.”

Sekret Machines: Man and Sekret Machines: War mark the second and third installments in the series, and will follow shortly thereafter.

Those interested in learning more can attend a Q&A featuring Delonge, Levenda and AJ Hartley, co-author of the novel Sekret Machines: Chasing Shadows, on February 25th in Encinitas, California. Entry is free with the purchase of a 2017 Sekret Machines Essentials Book Bundle. For more information, visit To the Stars’ website.