Linkin Park Tease Lyrics for New Single

By Amanda Wicks

Linkin Park shared a behind-the-scenes look at their writing process for their forthcoming album.

The band shared a new video featuring Mike Shinoda and Chester Bennington discussing rewriting the lyrics to a new song. Shinoda has a printout in front of him and reviews what they have written already. “We said, ‘Oh, let’s see if we can make these lines better,'” he says to Bennington before explaining why it’s not working. “Wish that I could slow things down/ Wanna come down, but there’s comfort…” he sings before trailing off and noting the problem. “There’s two ‘downs’ in a row.”

Shinoda adds, “The whole point of the song is you’re holding on to something that’s pulling you down.”

Could this be the mysterious piano ballad about “holding on” Linkin Park previewed on February 3rd? Whatever the case may be, it’s the latest update on the status of their new album. Bennington shared that their new music was coming along nicely in September. “I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished in the studio so far,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of great material that I hope challenges our fan base as well as inspires them”

Linkin Park last released The Hunting Party in 2014.