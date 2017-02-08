Watch Skrillex Rejoin From First to Last Onstage After 10 Years

By Hayden Wright

In 2007, Skrillex parted ways with his screamo band From First to Last to pursue solo stardom as an EDM producer. More than 10 years later, the DJ joined his old bandmates at Emo Night L.A.; it was kind of a prodigal son story for fans of expressive, confessional rock. The band released “Make War” with Skrillex last month, so performing onstage together brought everything full circle.

Skrillex joined the band in 2003 when he was still “Sonny Moore.” They connected in the most 2003-emo way possible, via MySpace. After a couple of albums together, Skrillex spun off in his own direction and became the GRAMMY-winning pop influencer we know today.

It’s not clear what Skrillex and From First to Last have planned for 2017, but it’s nice to have the old band back together. Watch their Emo Night set here: