Listen to Jerry Cantrell’s ‘A Job to Do’ from ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’

By Robyn Collins

Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has contributed a new song “A Job To Do” for use as the end-title song for the film John Wick: Chapter 2. The song is a collaboration with Tyler Bates, who scored the movie and also happens to be Cantrell’s neighbor.

“I moved houses a few years ago and ended up meeting my new neighbor, Tyler,” Cantrell tells Billboard. “He did the first [John Wick] movie and a song with Marilyn Manson, [‘Killing Strangers’] that I thought really fit the film. He mentioned there was going to be a sequel and maybe we could work it out.”

Cantrell, who is working on the next Alice in Chains album, wrote the song from the perspective of the character, which he explained is not unlike the way he writes any song, and added that “writing for a movie was kind of fun.”

This isn’t the first time the artist showed up on a soundtrack. Cantrell wrote “Leave Me Alone” for 1996’s The Cable Guy, and he collaborated with Damageplan for “Ashes To Ashes,” which appeared in 2004’s Punisher.

A download of the soundtrack for John Wick: Chapter 2 comes out Friday (Feb. 10), the same day the movie opens in theaters. A physical version will be released March 3.