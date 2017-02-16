Pete Wentz Modeled Menswear at New York Fashion Week

By Hayden Wright

The Philipp Plein show at New York Fashion Week drew celebrities like Madonna, Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton and Tiffany Trump, but some big stars actually appeared on the runway, too. Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz modeled menswear during the show, merging Plein’s sporty European aesthetic with pop-punk royalty.

Wentz was excited to share the experience on Instagram: “That time Danny Amendola told me what it was like to win the Super Bowl and I told him what it was like to have your hair smell like garlic bread (fake piercings and nails for philipp plein show).”

See some images from Pete’s modeling debut here:

That time Danny amendola told me what it was like to win the Super Bowl and I told him what it was like to have your hair smell like garlic bread (fake piercings and nails for philipp plein show) A post shared by Pete Wentz (@petewentz) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

@petewentz #LetsMakeNYFWgreatAgain - #NeighborHoodKingsNEWYORK A post shared by Philipp Plein (@philippplein78) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:54am PST