At The Drive In Announce New Album, Single and 2017 Tour Dates

By Amanda Wicks

At The Drive In announced their first album in 17 years, in • ter a • li • a today (February 22nd) and shared its first single, “Incurably Innocent.” The new project is slated to drop May 5th.

Related: At The Drive In Announce New Music, Tour Dates

The song focuses on sexual abuse and about being able to find the words to speak about the experience, according to vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala.

Besides readying in • ter a • li • a‘s release, At The Drive In are gearing up to head out on the road for a North American and European tour. They will kick things off in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 17th and wrap them up in Reading, UK on August 27th with plenty of breaks in between. Ticket information is available at At The Drive In’s website.

Check out the full tracklist and tour dates, as well as “Incurably Innocent” below.

1. No Wolf Like the Present

2. Continuum

3. Tilting at the Univendor

4. Governed by Contagions

5. Pendulum in a Peasant Dress

6. Incurably Innocent

7. Call Broken Arrow

8. Holtzclaw

9. Torrentially Cutshaw

10. Ghost-Tape No. 9

11. Hostage Stamps

2017 Tour Dates

3/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

3/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

3/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

3/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

3/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

3/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

3/29 – Toronto, Canada @ Rebel

5/6 — El Paso TX @ County Coliseum

5/8 — Phoenix AZ @ Marquee Theatre

5/9 — San Diego CA @ Soma

5/12 — San Francisco CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

5/13 — Los Angeles CA @ Shrine Auditorium

5/17 — Mexico City @ Pepsi Center WTC

6/7 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

6/9 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

6/10 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

6/12 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

6/13 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

6/15 — Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

6/17 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

6/18 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

6/20 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

6/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

8/15-17 — St. Pölten, Austria @ FM4 Frequency Festival

8/16-19 — Paredes De Coura, Portugal @ Paredes De Coura Festival

8/16-19 — Kiewit, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival

8/25-27 — Weatherby, UK @ Leeds Festival

8/25-27 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival