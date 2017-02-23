Seether Announce New Album, Share ‘Let You Down’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Seether return in 2017 with their seventh studio album, Poison the Parish. The band announced the tracklist, cover art, and release date today (February 23rd), and shared a new music video for the single “Let You Down.”

In the video for “Let Me Down,” nightmarish beings run rampant in a forest. A twisted Teletubbie-esque character jumps on abandoned cars and befriends a young girl in a princess party dress while an evil clown holding a scythe edges closer to them. The video cuts in between that spooky central narrative to a cabin where Seether perform the track.

Poison the Parish arrives on May 12th. Check out the tracklist, album cover art and video for “Let You Down” below.

01. “Stoke the Fire”

02. “Betray and Degrade”

03. “Something Else”

04. “I’ll Survive”

05. “Let You Down”

06. “Against the Wall”

07. “Let Me Heal”

08. “Saviours”

09. “Nothing Left”

10. “Count Me Out”

11. “Emotionless”

12. “Sell My Soul”