Laura Jane Grace on Donald Trump Rescinding Transgender Rights: ‘It’s f—ing stupid’

By Amanda Wicks

As a transgender woman, Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace has been a vocal advocate for the transgender community. After learning that President Donald Trump informed public schools to annul special protections formerly offered to transgender students on Wednesday (February 22nd), she had something to say.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Grace didn’t mince words when asked how she felt about Trump’s action. “The knee-jerk thought is ‘f—ing figures,'” she said. “It’s f—ing stupid. It’s unfortunately not surprising to me at all, and it’s kind of predictable and seems so transparent that this is an administration that doesn’t f—ing care about transgender people.”

Grace explained the problem with leaving the decision concerning which bathrooms people could use up to the states. “Saying it’s a states’ rights thing essentially means OK-ing what’s happening in like North Carolina with bills similar to HB2,” she said. “You’re giving the state the right to discriminate them.” While some musicians canceled concerts in the state as a means of protest, Against Me! actually played a protest concert there last April.

As for her parting words to Trump, she said, “F— off.” [Laughs]. No, a personal message to Trump … I don’t even know where to begin. He seems so unrelatable. The simplistic idea of saying, ‘Oh, everyone deserves equal rights and equal protections’ … I don’t even know. I just wish this wasn’t a reality.”