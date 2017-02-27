Skrillex Teases New Incubus Collaboration

By Rami Abou-Sabe

We already knew that Skrillex was featured on at least one song from the upcoming Incubus album 8. Today we get a taste of what the collaboration sounds like.

Over the weekend, guitarist Mike Einziger teased fans with an image from the studio featuring Sonny “Skrillex” Moore and Deftones singer Chino Moreno. The Incubus co-founder simply wrote, “Magic.”

Now, Moore has given us our first taste of actual music. And boy is it juicy. The 15-second clip features Skrillex, Einziger, and frontman Brandon Boyd singing chocolate chip karaoke to what appears to be the “nu” Incubus-Skrillex collaboration.

Check out the picture and studio footage below.