Soundgarden Announce 2017 U.S. Tour

By Annie Reuter

Soundgarden will launch their 2017 Spring U.S. Tour on April 28 in Tampa, Florida. Dates run through May 27 in Pryor, Oklahoma.

In addition to getting ready for the tour, the band has been working on new material for the follow-up to 2012’s King Animal.

“Over the past year we’ve gotten together three to four times,” Thayil told with Loudwire. “It would have to be in breaks with the Pearl Jam and Chris’ solo touring schedule. So I think now that that slate is cleared, I think in 2017 we’ll find more time for us to get together and write and then hit the studio. Given the writing and recording part, you’d hope to have something out in 2017.”

Thayil stopped short of promising a release this year, however, stating that the band works differently these days than they used to. But if all goes well, he figures there could be a new Soundgarden album ready in time for the gift-giving season. ” The whole process is a little different now because of other commitments. We could take breaks in between and do some touring or—it’s hard to tell. I think King Animal transpired over a period of… Trying to think, over a year or so? It’s hard to tell, but I think we could probably aim for the fall of 2017.”



Soundgarden 2017 U.S. Tour Dates

4/28 – Tampa, Fla. @ WXTV Rockfest

4/29 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville

4/30 – Ft Myers, Fla. @ Fort Rock Festival

5/3 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre

5/5 – Concord, N.C. @ Carolina Rebellion

5/6 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

5/7 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Beale Street Music Festival

5/10 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

5/12 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ KIWR Rockfest

5/13 – Somerset, Wis. @ Northern Invasion

5/14 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

5/17 – Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre

5/19 – Columbus, Ohio @ Rock on the Range

5/20 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ KPNT Pointfest

5/22 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

5/25 – Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center

5/26 – Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory

5/27 – Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma