Depeche Mode Announce North American Leg of World Tour

Depeche Mode have announced the North American leg of their world tour.
The run kicks off on August 23rd in Salt Lake City, UT and wraps on October 27th in Edmonton, AB.
Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below. For ticket links, see the band’s official site.
08/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/27 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/30 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
09/05 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
09/07 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/13 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/15 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
09/20 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre
09/22 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
09/24 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion
09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/02 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara County Bowl
10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
10/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
10/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/21 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
10/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
