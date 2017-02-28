Modest Mouse Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Modest Mouse have announced a run of tour dates for 2017.

Related: Modest Mouse’s Party Is Out of Control in ‘Lampshades on Fire’ Video

No word yet on if these dates indicate new music from the group. Their last album Strangers to Ourselves dropped back in March of 2015.

The trek kicks off on May 23rd in Spokane, WA. Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below.

05-23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

05-24 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

05-26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock

05-28 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

05-30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05-31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

06-02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

06-03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

06-05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell Room @ the Complex

06-08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

06-09 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

06-10 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl

Never miss a tour date from Modest Mouse with Eventful.