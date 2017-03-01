Phoenix Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Robyn Collins
Phoenix will be headlining this year’s Governors Ball as well as Shaky Knees. Now the band has revealed more dates in the U.S. and Europe.
Related: The xx, LCD Soundsystem and Phoenix to Headline Shaky Knees 2017
The band will play L.A., Paris, and London after the Governors Ball show. A new video announced the new dates and also includes a snippet of new music.
No word yet on when new music from Phoenix will arrive. Their last album Bankrupt! dropped back in 2013.
Phoenix 2017 Tour:
5/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
6/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball
6/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
6/29 – Vilanova I la Geltrú, Spain @ Vida Festival
6/30 – Coulau, France @ Garorock Festival
7/06 – Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive
7/07 – Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao BBK Live
7/08 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France @ Festival Beauregard
7/09 – Belfort, France @ Les Eurockeenes
7/13 – Aix-Les-Bains, France @ Festival Musilac
7/14 – Carhaix-Plouguer, France @ Festival les Vieilles Charrues
7/22 – Rome, Italy @ Rock in Roma
9/22 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena
9/30 – London, England @ Alexandra Palace
Comments are closed.