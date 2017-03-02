Dreamcar Premiere Debut Single ‘Kill For Candy’

By Radio.com Staff

Dreamcar have unleashed their debut single “Kill For Candy.” The band premiered the track this morning on The Kevin & Bean Show on KROQ Los Angeles.

The new group features singer Davey Havok from AFI and Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young from No Doubt. The track is the first from the band’s self-titled debut album which will be released on May 12th.

After kicking around another name for more than a year only to learn that it was taken by another band, Havok came up with Dreamcar and the band warmed up to it over time. “There’s so many images and feelings that it imparts,” says Havok. “For me, Dreamcar is so evocative and it’s evocative in different ways depending on the person that’s hearing it. I think it can evoke images of sentiment, sentimentality, it can speak to the future, it can speak to the ideal, it can speak to unattainable, Americana, it can speak to worldwide thoughts, something classic, something futuristic… There are so many images and feelings it imparts. With the multi-faceted band that we’re doing it well encompassed what we do.”

The band concept, according to Kanal, has been around for three years and today was the final realization of that concept. “Basically, we were an experimental group,” adds Young. “We didn’t know it was going to be Dreamcar or even a band in the beginning.”

“Without trying to sound too cheesy, it was totally organic,” says Young of the band’songwriting. “There wasn’t a discussion of ‘We’re gonna be this kind of band’ or that kind of band.”

The group wrote nearly 30 songs before narrowing it down to the 12 that made the album, explains Havok.

Dreamcar will hit the road for a short run of West Coast tour dates this spring surrounding their two-weekend appearance at Coachella. Tickets are on-sale now.

Check out the Dream Car’s new track and tour dates below.

4/9 – Sand Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

4/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

4/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box

4/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom