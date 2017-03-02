Nine Inch Nails Sent Black Powder-Filled Envelopes to Fans

By Hayden Wright

Nine Inch Nails fans that ordered the band’s new EP Not the Actual Events got a “physical component” along with the album — a mysterious black envelope filled containing mysterious black powder and a frightening disclaimer:

“N.T.A.E. may contain subversive elements that produce feelings of euphoria and may be harmful and unsettling to the consumer,” it reads. “Likewise, this physical package may lead to unrealized expectations or unexpected results upon opening. Caution should be exercised with both.”

Upon opening the envelope, purchasers discovered printed photographs coated in the strange black toner-like powder. The substance coats fingers and otherwise makes a mess. The disclaimer concluded with language likely added for legal reasons:

“And this is important…this will make a mess. By opening this envelope in any way, you assume all risks to your person and/or property and waive any claim against the Null Corporation, any of its subsidiaries or affiliated entities from any and all damages or harm you may incur.”

See what fans discovered when they opened the envelopes:

Who the hell had the idea to make packaging like this? This is a first. @trent_reznor @nineinchnails https://t.co/rc5jlyU4ia —

Michael Davis (@mykldavis) March 01, 2017

Well this should be interesting... https://t.co/nvK4UbuU3z —

Matthew Perpetua (@perpetua) March 02, 2017