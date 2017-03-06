Cage the Elephant Announce First Ever Acoustic Tour

By Amanda Wicks

Cage the Elephant’s normally raucous live performances will undergo a transformation this spring when the band embarks on their very first acoustic tour.

Live & Unpeeled, The Acoustic Tour will include a stripped down sound from Cage the Elephant along with a string quartet. Inspiration for the specialty tour came after they performed at a Neil Young’s annual benefit show in 2016. “After our recent acoustic performance at the Bridge School Benefit, we wanted to share this intimate experience with our fans and take it on the road,” guitarist Brad Shultz said. “We plan to add in a string quartet to make it really cool.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10th at 12:00 pm local time. For more information, check out Cage the Elephant’s website and see the full list of dates below.

3/4 – West Lafayette, IN @Elliott Hall of Music

3/11 – Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival

3/23 – Bogota, Colombia @ Festival Estereo Picnic

3/25 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brazil

3/29 – Rio de Janiero, Brazil @ Circo Voador

3/31 – San Isidro, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

3/1 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

4/8 – Santa Ana, CA @ When We Were Young

4/10 – Escondido, CA @ California Center for the Arts*

4/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Valley Performing Arts Center*

4/14 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater*

4/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre*

4/22 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre*

4/24 – Charlottesville, VA @ Paramount*

4/26 – Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theatre*

4/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theater*

4/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

5/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

5/26 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling

6/4 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball Music Festival

6/8 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

6/30 – St. Gallen, Switzerland @ Openair St. Gallen

7/4 – Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic @ Rock for People

7/7 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

7/8 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Nos Alive

7/14 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

