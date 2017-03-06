HFS Welcomes The Totally 80’s Retro Futura Show!

March 6, 2017 8:52 AM

Get ready to go back in time!

HFS welcomes the TOTALLY 80’S RETRO FUTURA Show — Sunday, July 30 at Pier Six Pavilion with Howard Jones, The English Beat, Men Without Hats, Katrina—from Katrina & The Waves, Modern English and Bow Wow Wow’s Annabella!

It’s America’s premier 80’s concert tour!

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com but you can buy them before that!  We have a special pre-sale this Thursday, March 9 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Click here and use the password:  TOTALLY

We’ll see you at Pier Six!

