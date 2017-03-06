Get ready to go back in time!

HFS welcomes the TOTALLY 80’S RETRO FUTURA Show — Sunday, July 30 at Pier Six Pavilion with Howard Jones, The English Beat, Men Without Hats, Katrina—from Katrina & The Waves, Modern English and Bow Wow Wow’s Annabella !

It’s America’s premier 80’s concert tour!

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com but you can buy them before that! We have a special pre-sale this Thursday, March 9 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Click here and use the password: TOTALLY

We’ll see you at Pier Six!