Portugal. The Man Release Political ‘Feel It Still’ Video

Portugal. The Man have released a new song and video titled “Feel It Still.” The track if the first single from the band’s forthcoming studio album.

“We worked with so many rad people on this album, but ended up with just the four of us in a basement at 4am trying to say something that mattered,” said singer John Gourley of the new song. “Trying to write music that would help people feel they’re not alone, even if they’re angry or feeling lost. This video is our way of saying that we’re all in this together.”

An interactive version of the video allows users to collect a set of links to resources including donation sites for Planned Parenthood and the ACLU, custom-designed protest posters, and stencil kits for resistance graffiti.

Check out the new video below, and the interactive version here.