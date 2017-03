The headliners for the Budweiser InfieldFest at the 142nd Preakness Stakes have been announced.

Good Charlotte will headline the DeKuyper Stage, along with LOCASH and High Valley.

Country artists Sam Hunt will headline the 2017 Preakness Budweiser InfieldFest Concert on Saturday, May 20.

Click here for ticket information for the Budweiser InfieldFest.