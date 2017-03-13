Avenged Sevenfold Announce Summer Headlining Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Avenged Sevenfold have announced a series of headlining shows kicking off April 22nd in Las Vegas with alternating support from Volbeat and A Day To Remember. The newly added dates are woven around the band’s previously announced dates with Metallica. See notes below.

Members of Deathbat Nation, the band’s new official fan club will get first crack at tickets via an exclusive 24-hour pre-sale window that begins tomorrow, March 14. Further ticket details are available at band’s official website.

A7X will perform songs from their latest album, The Stage, along with fan favorites.

4/22 – Las Vegas, NV – Downtown Las Vegas Events Center**

5/5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater**

5/7 – Concord, NC – Rock City Campground**

5/9 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center***

5/10 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium^

5/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field^

5/14 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium^

6/7 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field^

6/11 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium^

6/14 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

6/16 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

6/18 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

6/19 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino Resort**

7/5 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium^

7/7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium^

7/9 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park^

7/10 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center***

7/12 – Detroit, MI – Comercia Park^

7/13 – Oshkosh, WI – Ford Festival Park

7/14 – Cadott, WI – Rock Fest Amphitheater**

7/16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

7/18 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion***

7/19 – Montreal, QB – Parc Jean-Drapeau^

7/28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre+++

7/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl+

7/31 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center+++

8/3 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater+++

8/4 – Phoenix, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium+

8/6 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park+

8/9 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field+

8/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre+++

8/12 – Nampa (Boise), ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater+++

8/14 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place+

8/16 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium+

** A7X headline show or festival date

*** A7X headline show with Volbeat opening

+++A7X headline show with A Day To Remember opening

^With Metallica + Volbeat

+With Metallica + Gojira