Tool Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Amanda Wicks

Tool will perform at two major festivals this year, Governors Ball and Boston Calling, but aside from those shows the band announced eight additional dates today (March 13th).

Tool will hit the road on May 24th in Fairfax, Virginia and wrap up their 10-city tour in Rosemont, Illinois on June 8th. They perform at Boston Calling on May 28th and at Governors Ball on June 4th.

General ticket sales for the newly announced shows will begin Friday, March 17th at 10:00 am local time except the Rosemont show. Those tickets will go on sale at 11:00 am local time. ToolArmy members will receive access to a special pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, March 15th. For more information, visit Tool’s Facebook page or their website.

Check out the full list of dates below.

5/24 – Fairfax, VA @ Eaglebank Arena

5/27 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

5/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

5/30 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

5/31 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre

6/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

6/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

6/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

6/07 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/08 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

