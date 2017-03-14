Tom Petty, Mumford & Sons to Headline Inaugural Arroyo Seco Weekend

By Radio.com Staff

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Mumford and Sons will headline the inaugural Arroyo Seco Weekend.

Related: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Announce 40th Anniversary Tour

The two-day festival will take place in Pasadena, CA on June 24th & 25th. The lineup includes Alabama Shakes, Weezer, The Shins, Fitz and the Tantrums and many more.

Tickets are available now through the festival’s website.

Check out the full lineup below.

Hello summer… Arroyo Seco Weekend Pasadena, CA | June 24 & 25 Passes on sale Monday at 11AM ArroyoSecoWeekend.com https://t.co/snO1N6ERj0 —

Arroyo Seco Weekend (@arroyosecowknd) March 14, 2017