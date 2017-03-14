Marian Hill Drop Trippy ‘Down’ Music Video

By Radio.com Staff

Marian Hill, the Brooklyn-based duo of Jeremy Lloyd and Samantha Gongol, are riding high on the success of their hit single “Down,” and today (March 14) they’ve released a music video for the track.

The clip features the pair in a series of elevator cars, all of which are going down, but things get trippy as the camera weaves in and out the duo flicker from place to place within the shot.

Check out the Marian Hill’s new clip below.