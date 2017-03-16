Blink-182 Look Back at Their Youth in New Song ‘Parking Lot’

By Amanda Wicks

After releasing their latest album California in 2016, Blink-182 returns with more new music. The band will soon be dropping a deluxe edition of the album that features 11 new tracks, including an acoustic version of “Bored to Death.”

Related: Travis Barker and Daughter Alabama Advocate for Animals in New PETA Ad

After touring California last year, the band hopped back in the studio for a few weeks with producer John Feldman. “There is the most insane deluxe album coming. I feel like it’s better than California, if you can imagine that,” Travis Barker told KROQ’s Kevin & Bean in January. “We got in the studio for 2 weeks a couple of weeks ago and we wrote 13 or 14 songs.”

“We decided if we don’t put them out on this deluxe album, I don’t think they’d see the light of day in 2018 because we’ll be working California still for another year. So all these songs will come out on the deluxe album, and it’s just incredible. I mean it when I say I like it better than California. There’s a song called ‘Parking Lot’ that’s a really, really amazing track.

“Parking Lot” takes a nostalgic look at growing up in more suburban neighborhoods and finding your place in the big city. “Remember the days we would drink on the train on the way to the show/ Chicago!/ Naked Raygun live at the Cabaret Metro/ $10 to get into a fight you can’t win/ Boots and braces, yellow laces, oxblood traces of the night before,” Matt Skiba sings in the first verse of the rollicking jam. Listen below.

Fans wanting to hear more of Matt will enjoy this new track as the Alkaline Trio member owns the song’s entire first verse, which may be indicative of a more prominent role for Skiba as a songwriter for the group.

The deluxe edition of California arrives May 19th. Fans can pre-order the album at Blink-182’s website.

Next up, Blink-182 will be kicking off their spring tour on March 22nd in Austin, Texas.