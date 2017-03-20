Will Gorillaz’s Next Album Include 26 Tracks?

By Amanda Wicks

It’s been six years since Gorillaz released their last studio album The Fall, but from the looks of it fans will have a lot to digest when they finally drop their forthcoming album.

The group registered a whopping 26 songs at Phonographic Performance Ltd, a British-based music licensing company (via AltPress). One of those includes the single “Hallejulah Money” featuring Benjamin Clementine that Gorillaz shared in January. Of the other 25 songs, there are several big name features, including Vince Staples, D.R.A.M. and newcomer Rag’n’bone Man.

The fact that Gorillaz have registered songs is a good indication that their new album is coming soon. Damon Albarn shared that the group was finished with their new album in February, but didn’t share any other details like a release date.

Check out the full potential track list below.

Andromeda (Feat. D.R.A.M.) Ascension (Feat. Vince Staples) Busted And Blue Carnival (Feat. Anthony Hamilton) Charger (Feat. Grace Jones) Circle Of Friendz (Feat. Brandon Markell Holmes) Halfway To The Halfway House (Feat. Peven Everett) Hallelujah Money (Feat. Benjamin Clementine) Interlude: Elevator Going Up Interlude: New World Interlude: Penthouse Interlude: Talk Radio Interlude: The Elephant Interlude: The Non-conformist Oath Let Me Out (Feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T) Momentz (Feat. De La Soul) Out Of Body (Feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Voshana) Saturnz Barz (Feat. Popcaan) Sex Murder Party (Feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz) She’s My Collar (Feat. Kali Uchis) Strobelite (Feat. Peven Everett) Submission (Feat. Danny Brown & Kelela) The Apprentice (Feat. Rag’n’bone Man, Zebra Katz & Ray BLK) Ticker Tape (Feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis) We Got The Power (Feat. Jehnny Beth)