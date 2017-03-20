Sleeping Can Make You Feel As Happy As Winning The Lottery

March 20, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: lottery, sleep, studies

You don’t need to win the lottery to be happy and healthy – you just need to sleep!

According to new research from the University of Warwick in the UK, getting a good amount of sleep is a mood booster…one that’s similar to winning up to one-hundred and fifty thousand U.S. dollars in the lottery!

The study found that those who slept well – had higher scores on General Health Questionnaire. However don’t rely on sleep-aids to get that good night’s sleep – according to the study they actually lowered people’s scores. Moral of this story? Next time you think about skipping that extra hour of sleep – unless you’ve recently won the lottery – don’t!

